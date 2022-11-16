Geri Horner shares rare photo of all three kids for this special reason The singer penned a sweet tribute

Geri Horner celebrated her husband's birthday in the sweetest way possible on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl posted a trio of gorgeous family snaps to mark Christian's 49th birthday. Among them was an ultra-rare photo of the couple's blended family featuring Bluebell, 16, Olivia, nine, and Monty, five.

The doting mum-of-two shares Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi, whilst she shares little Monty with Christian. Daughter Olivia, meanwhile, is the only child of Christian and his ex-partner Beverly Allen.

Geri appeared in high spirits as she placed an arm around Christian and beamed for the camera. Alongside the upbeat family photos, the star gushed: "Happy birthday to my amazing husband @christianhorner. You're inspiring, such a kind person. A wonderful daddy. And very funny. I love you."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Christian lovely photos lovely family," whilst a second noted: "Happy Birthday to Mr. Spice!"

The star shared a gorgeous family photo

"LOVELY PICS! thanks for sharing your life with us," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "What a beautiful family, happy birthday to your husband and have a greeeeeat day."

Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015. The couple live with their three children and split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Geri and Christian met in 2009

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

Geri also revealed she had finally found The One in her husband Christian and feels happier than ever before. She said: "It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot."

The couple have a large blended family

"Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."

