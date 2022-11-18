Reba McEntire pays tribute to 'life companion' as pet pooch passes away Reba shared three picture with fans

Reba McEntire has shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved pet dog Riddler has passed away at the age of seven.

Reba posted three pictures of her puppy as she honored her "life companion", and revealed that he was "the best".

"If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky," Reba captioned the post. "This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday. Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis."

Reba concluded: "He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best. - Rex & Reba."

In one picture, Reba could be seen walking the French Bulldog alongside her partner Rex Linn, who also shared the post.

"I’m so sorry. Sending hugs and prayers to you both. He had a wonderful life and was loved," commented one fan as others also shared their own stories of heartbreak.

Reba shared pictures of her and Riddler

"Many of us know how you feel. I lost my boy, Simon, of 15 years Thursday afternoon. It’s been a gut wrenching night but an incredible blessing I had him for so long and many experiences," wrote one follower.

It's been a tough month for the singer as earlier in November she revealed to fans that under the advice of her doctor she has been forced to reschedule three of her upcoming shows.

Reba admitted that she is undergoing vocal rest and thanked her fans for their understanding. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for understanding! Love, Reba." she wrote.

