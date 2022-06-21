Who are Sir Paul McCartney's children?

Paul McCartney, 80, is set to take to the Glastonbury stage as the festival's oldest headliner. Away from the limelight he has a busy family life too with five children, four with late wife Linda McCartney and one with ex-wife Heather Mills. Paul is now married to Nancy Shevell and they do not have any kids together. Here's everything you need to know about Paul McCartney's children…

WATCH: Paul McCartney is serenaded by daughters in rare family video

Paul McCartney's daughter Mary

Mary is Paul's eldest child at 52 years old. She's made a career as a photographer and she also is a keen chef and has published cookbooks. Mary now has four children of her own, Arthur, Elliot, Sam and Sid.

Paul McCartney's daughter Stella

Two years after Mary was born, along came Stella who is probably one of Paul's most famous children as Stella has become a very successful fashion designer. Stella herself has four children, two daughters, Bailey and Reiley, and two sons Miller and Beckett.

Paul McCartney's son James

Born in 1977, James is Paul's only son, and he has followed in his father's footsteps becoming a musician. The star has even collaborated with his hitmaker father on some of his many albums. It's reported that James is not married and he has no children.

Paul McCartney's daughter Heather

Paul's daughter Heather was brought into the world by Linda and her then husband Joseph Melville See, Jr. but she considers Paul as her father as he adopted her when she was just six years old. Following in the family's creative footsteps, Heather is an artist by trade but she stays away from the public eye.

Paul McCartney's daughter Beatrice

The Beatles star's youngest daughter is Beatrice, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Heather Mills. While it's unknown which direction Beatrice's life will take yet, she has taken up saxophone lessons, demonstrating her natural musical ability.

