Paul McCartney shared some devastating news on Thursday as the singer revealed that his brother-in-law, John Eastman, had passed away.

INSIDE: Sir Paul McCartney's lavish homes are a far cry from his Liverpool upbringing – details

The Beatles stars enjoyed a close bond with John, with the lawyer defending Paul in a 1970 lawsuit, and he shared a photo of the pair pulling off some yoga poses in a living room as he spoke about his grief following the sad passing. In a lengthy tribute, he shared: "My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The legacy of Sir Paul McCartney's music

"John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life. Not only did he help me massively in my business dealings as my lawyer but as a friend he was hard to beat."

SEE: Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell's royal-inspired wedding mini dress designed by family

READ: Who are Sir Paul McCartney's children?

He continued: "His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme. We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable.

Finishing off his tribute, he posted: "There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man. He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him. See ya Johnny!"

Paul wrote a moving tribute for his brother-in-law

Fans were quick to offer their support to Paul, with one writing: "My heart goes out to you Macca, much love & God Bless his soul."

SEE: Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

MORE: Paul McCartney cosies up to wife Nancy Shevell as they celebrate milestone anniversary

A second commented: "Sorry for your loss Paul," while a third penned: "May he rest peacefully, regards to you and your family's Paul."

A fourth added: "So sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing," and a fifth tribute read: "SO SORRY - my condolences to the entire family."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.