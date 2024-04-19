Today Show hosts can't help but laugh at mishap that leaves them spinning

Hosts of the 3rd Hour took a studio blip in their stride - literally, as they had to keep up with the spinning display in a segment.

As they introduced a commerce section about sneakers, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer all seemed surprised when suddenly the stand displaying the sneakers started moving to their right as the next display stand of shoes began to move in front of them due to the spinning floor display.

WATCH: Today hosts all react differently to spinning display mishap

As they were done presenting one lot of shoes, Al - ever the professional with 28 years under his belt - announced: "Spin us! Here we go!" But it seemed Dylan and Sheinelle weren't quite sure what to expect as they started moving towards the next stand of shoes.

Dylan had to move so she didn't get in the way of the spinning display, while Sheinelle attempted to announce the next load of sneakers, promising a more "retro" vibe.

© NBC The 3rd Hour hosts

Al, who was walking on the spot, said: "It comes to us!" as his colleagues moved towards the next display, not quite sure what was going on.

"Does it?" Sheinelle asked, which the veteran co-anchor affirmed. She added: "It takes too long."

Fortunately, all anyone could do was laugh at the unusual moment, but throughout the segment the hosting trio certainly found the spinning display novel.

© NBC Sheinelle with her Today Show co-stars - Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker

Craig Melvin was still absent from the show, with Sheinelle having stepped in for him that morning. Four days ago he revealed on Instagram that he was spending some time with his partner, Lindsay Czarniak, as they enjoyed some golf following the Masters.

But while Sheinelle was working hard in the studio, her co-hosts didn't forget that it was her birthday.

Al and Dylan welcomed their co-host with cake and bubbly as they sat down for the 3rd Hour together to celebrate Sheinelle's 46th birthday. The anchor looked overwhelmed by the display as they settled in for another show.