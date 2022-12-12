Elle Macpherson's rarely-seen sister breaks 15-year silence after stepping out in glamorous beachwear The star lives a quiet life…

Elle Macpherson's sister Mimi has spoken out after being captured looking sensational as she headed out for a day at the beach in the most glamorous black swimsuit.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

According to the MailOnline, the former model, 55, has swapped life in the spotlight for a quiet life in Noosa - and that's exactly how she likes it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elle Macpherson on 'Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model'

Talking to the publication after a 15-year media hiatus, she revealed: "I just really like to keep things simple.I don't particularly like talking to the media... it's one of the reasons I moved away from Sydney. It's quite daunting.

READ: Elle Macpherson just revealed the secret to how she keeps her teeth perfectly white: Celebrities over 50 show off their amazing bikini bodies

RELATED: Celebrities over 50 show off their amazing bikini bodies

"Going out to red carpets and having my picture taken and wearing high heels was never really my thing.

Mimi was the face of Fosters

The star also announced that she goes by Mia in her professional life "Because I just like privacy. I don't trade on my name and I never have."

The revelation was made by the star after she was spotted showing off her incredible physique in a black swimsuit in photos obtained by the news outlet.

Mimi and Elle took the world by storm in the 90s and in 1999 with Mimi best-known for replacing British model Kelly Brook as the face of Fosters beer.

The star looks so much like her sister Elle

The pair have another sister Lizzie Macpherson, 34, who is equally as beautiful as her sisters.

Whilst Mimi and Lizzie continue to remain out of the public eye, oldest sister Elle, 58, regularly updates her 661,000 followers on Instagram.

Her latest update saw her looking as stylish as ever as she posed for a sultry mirror selfie as she dressed head-to-toe in black.

Elle always knows how to turn around a fabulous look

"Looking amazing!!!!" one impressed fan penned. A second added: "UTTERLY INCREDIBLE."

In the photo, Elle proved she's never short of an incredible look and rocked a dark smokey eye, a mesh-sleeved top and ultra-chic leather trousers that featured a lace-up designed in replacement of a zipper.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.