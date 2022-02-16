Elle Macpherson flaunts figure in tiny animal print string bikini – and wow! The supermodel shared a series of photos with fans

There were big celebrations for Elle Macpherson on Monday as the supermodel marked both Valentine's Day and her eldest son's 24th birthday.

Mom-of-two Elle shares her two children with former partner Arpad Busson, whom she dated from 1996 until 2005.

She took to Instagram to share a series of family photos in honour of Flynn's big day – including one that showed her dressed in a tiny animal print bikini.

The throwback image shows Elle with her arms around both her sons and smiling for the camera. She has accessorised with a gold necklace and belly chain with her long hair left in loose beachy waves.

Elle looks flawless in the throwback photo

Other photos include more up-to-date photos of mother and son together with younger brother Cy also featuring in the montage. "You are so loved… happy birthday Flynn-boy, 24 today, born to love," Elle wrote in the caption.

Flynn - full name is Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson - is the eldest of Elle's two boys. She is also a mom to 18-year-old Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson (known as Cy).

She shares her sons with ex, Arpad Busson

Licensed pilot Flynn has spoken in the past about his close bond with his mother.

"I know everyone says that about their mum, but it really is true. My mother has always been so incredibly devoted to me and my brother," he told Vogue Australia. "I always knew we were her number one priority. It has shone through everything from the way she chooses her jobs to the way she cooks dinner.

"Just from the conversations I've had with friends [about their parents], I know that she's special, in the way she prioritises us," Flynn added.

Elle is a dedicated mother to Flynn and Cy

Elle herself has spoken about her approach to motherhood. "I was 35 when I had my first [Flynn] and 41 when I had Cy and so I came to children a little later in life, but I made sure they were going to be the priority," she told the Daily Mail. "I used to travel a lot and I'd go through that thing that [working] mothers go through.

"I would always tell them, 'Mum loves what she does and I hope in life you find something you love to do so that work doesn't feel like work and you go off and do your thing and while I'm off doing my thing. How cool for you guys to have that time without your helicopter, control-freak mother around.'"

