Billie Eilish's fans obsess over celebrity cameo in latest photo set

Billie Eilish is making the best of some free time before the holiday season truly kicks in, and her latest social media post exemplifies that.

The singer shared photographs in her latest photo dump from her adventures in New York City, including one in leaf-covered Central Park, the mean NYC streets, and even Washington Square Park.

Also involved were her latest fashions, including several cozy oversized puffer jackets in Fall tones, wide-legged pants, and Gucci accessories galore.

In one look, however, she truly embodied a level of chic that New Yorkers aspire to, driving around in traffic in a very French ensemble.

She paired a white lace top with a black jacket and a pearl necklace, topping it off with shades, droplet earrings, and even a red beret.

While many were enamored by her style and NYC living, including one even imploring her to "PLS WEAR THAT RED HAT MORE," it was another image that really stole the show.

Billie's combination of lace, pearls, and a beret was certainly quite a stunner

Billie was getting ready for the holidays the best way she knew how – indulging in an hour long marathon of Justin Bieber's Christmas anthem Mistletoe.

For those not in the know, the singer proclaimed herself to be a huge fan of the Canadian singer, with him even getting a guest spot on a remix of her biggest hit, Bad Guy.

Fans loved seeing that the continued love for Justin remained so many years into her career and fame as one wrote: "The Justin Bieber phase isn't just a phase . It's a lifetime."

Another said: "A Belieber will always be a Belieber," while a third added: "MISTLETOE BY JUSTIN BIEBER = TASTE."

Fans were talking about her continued love for Justin, though

Several others dropped a variety of compliments in the comments section, calling her a certified "new yorka" and "beautiful," with her new dump racking up almost four million likes in less than a day.

