Billie Eilish sparked quite the reaction with her most recent social media post, another one of her trademark photo dumps capturing some of her favorite memories from recent days.

This one was appropriately tagged for the Fall season with a couple of falling leave emojis, and the singer certainly looked to be having quite the eventful time.

Along with the lead photograph of her standing next to a vinyl copy of her album Happier Than Ever at a record store, she shared more photos of the weather, her dog Shark, and even a meme or two.

In one picture, she even gave fans a glimpse of the results of her intense exercise regimens, a peek at her toned abs under a button down, an oversized sweatshirt, and baggy pants.

However, her fans were definitely going craziest over another one of the clips included, which showed a large crowd of people dancing to the music of hardcore punk band Turnstile.

What's more, Billie made waves online when fans found out that she attended their latest Los Angeles concert and was a big fan.

Billie's latest Instagram photo dump had fans in a tizzy

"Billie posting a turnstile show is amazing to me," one commented, while another said: "Billie x turnstile yes pls."

A third even asked: "Why weren't you in that turnstile pit Billie," while a fourth simply gushed: "MY BABY YOU LOOK STUNNING OMG."

Billie attended the show in an oversized chic black and white sweater that featured a face-like pattern with a black baseball cap.

Fans went suitably wild over photographs that were shared of the singer posing with Turnstile's lead vocalist Brendan Yates.

The singer attended a Turnstile concert in Los Angeles

They definitely made quite the musical powerhouse in the picture that was taken after the show, and Billie definitely looked to be as excited as they come.

