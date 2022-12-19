TJ Holmes’ special Christmas tradition revealed amid Amy Robach romance

TJ Holmes has shared one of his favorite Christmas traditions, much to the delight of his fans. In the lead-up to the festivities this year, his relationship with fellow married Good Morning America co-star Amy Robach has come to light.

The pair have been lying low and have been taken off-air since details of their romance were revealed - and in this video you can see how their on-screen relationship became something more off-screen.

WATCH: The Amy Robach and T.J. Homes love affair

Loading the player...

However, they did break cover to enjoy a date in New York City together in recent days.

Away from the drama, the TV presenter will be sticking to his favorite Christmas traditions this year. And for TJ, this includes making a lemon meringue pie.

It is his absolute favorite dish that he makes for both Thanksgiving and Christmas every year. Last Christmas, the personality shared a mouth-watering photo of his lemon meringue pie.

He also gave fans all the details about the Christmas tradition so they could make the dish as well. On Facebook, he wrote: "My absolute favorite growing up: lemon meringue pie. Loved it so much that I learned to make it so I wouldn’t have to beg my mom to make it for me. I now eat it twice a year … on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Here ya go:

DON'T MISS

Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

GMA3's biggest hint that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes could return to the show

"Using mixer, mix 3 egg yolks, 1 pack of Philadelphia cream cheese, 1 can of condensed milk, juice of 3 freshly squeezed lemons (to taste), and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

"Put mixture into graham cracker crust. For meringue, use mixer to beat the egg whites of 3 eggs until fluffy.

"Whip in teaspoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Put meringue on top of pie.

"Place in oven at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes. If/when meringue browns to desired color before pie is done, cover with aluminum foil. Enjoy!"

More US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.