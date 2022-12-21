Kim Cattrall inundated with support after revealing death of mother The SATC star also lost her brother four years ago

Kim Cattrall is mourning the death of her mother Shane Cattrall, just four years after her youngest brother tragically passed away. The Sex and the City star announced the sad news on Tuesday on her Instagram.

Sharing seven pictures of Kim and her mother together over the years, she simply captioned the photos: "Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022 Rest in peace Mum."

Friends and fans rushed to comfort the star, with Paul O'Grady writing: "Oh I'm sorry Kim, lots of love to you."

WATCH: Kim reveals why she turned down SATC role

Loading the player...

Artist Kate Bryan added: "I am so sorry for your loss Kim. We all owe your mum big time for gifting us you! Sending you love and light," whilst Alan Carr remarked: "Sorry darling. Sending you lots of love."

Kim Cattrall shares incredibly rare family video that gets fans talking

Earlier this year, Kim paid a beautiful tribute to her mother on Mother's Day. Sharing a photo of the pair hugging and smiling at the camera, the 66-year-old wrote: "Happy Mum's Day Mum. 93 Years young."

Kim's mother Shane died aged 93

And in February, she tweeted alongside a sweet photo with Shane: "Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky to still have you with us."

Kim's mother's death comes four years after the death of her younger brother.

Kim Cattrall announces amazing new role after turning down Sex and the City

Christopher's sad death was announced days after the star had appealed to fans for help find him after he went missing in Canada.

Kim sadly lost her brother Christopher back in 2018

"This is not like Chris," she wrote at the time. "Help us bring him home safe." Later that week, the Liverpool-born actress posted a message on Twitter which read: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Two years later, Kim paid tribute to him on what have been his 57th birthday. In the snap, the pair are smiling widely at the camera, and the Sex and the City actress captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my little brother, Christopher aka ‘Topher’ or ‘Toe’. A sweet & gentle soul. Miss you today and everyday. RIP."