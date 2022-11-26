Giovanni Pernice is one proud uncle as nephew starts following in his footsteps The Strictly professional shared the cute video on Instagram

Giovanni Pernice made an early exit in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, but this has meant that the Italian dancer has been able to spend time with his family.

On Saturday, the star was babysitting his young nephew, and it looked like he was trying to steer the youngster into following into his footsteps as they watched dancing videos. The tot was stood in a playpen playing with some toys, but was soon distracted by a paso doble that was on screen, throwing his toy down as he began to copy the moves.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's nephew following in uncle's footsteps in sweet video

The youngster continued dancing around, as Giovanni finished the clip with a small chuckle while humming the music that was playing.

The Italian was clearly proud of his nephew, as he enthused: "My everything!" alongside a heart-eyed face emoji. He added: "Just like his uncle, @angela_pernice85," finishing the caption off with two hearts.

Giovanni's sister, Angela, reshared the clip on her own feed, joking: "When your child is obsessed with the paso doble."

The youngster is a budding professional

Fans loved the video, as one posted: "He's such a clever little boy, so cute," and a second said: "Just beautiful, Gio must be so very proud."

Others were convinced that the young boy would become a dancer, as one mused: "So adorable going to be a great dancer like his Uncle Gio," and another penned: "Wow he will be in Strictly in a few years time following in the footsteps of Uncle Gio."

Although the popular dancer hasn't been a fixture of this year's series, due to a shock early elimination, he has been thrilling fans as he reminisced about some of his iconic moments.

The dancer is close to his family

As Halloween approached, the star shared a clip of him and Steps singer Faye Tozer performing a Theatre and Jaxx routine to Fever, which at the time saw them top the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score.

"This post was on high demand!! Here you go … HAPPY HALLOWEEN @fayetozersmith," he wrote, to which Faye replied: "So proud of this one!!"

One fan stated: "Best dance ever - saw you both do it in the 2018 final!" Another remarked: "Gio no matter what you will always be the king of Halloween." A third post read: "How this did not get 40, has to be my fave ever strictly Halloween dances x."

