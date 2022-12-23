Giovanni Pernice reacts to Jowita Przystal's Strictly win amid romance rumours The new professional dancer and Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal have hit the headlines after news of their alleged romance came to light.

It comes days after new professional dancer Jowita and dance partner Hamza Yassin wowed judges and fans alike by becoming this year's winners.

However, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice fellow finalist Gorka Marquez's disappointed reaction - something which he and Helen Skelton both later addressed.

As fellow professionals ran to congratulate the winners, Giovanni - last year's champion - rushed to console his best friend Gorka before watching Jowita lift the glitterball trophy from the sidelines.

Giovanni and Jowita, who worked together on the show for the first time this year, are said to be a couple after developing a romance during the latest series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage.

The professional dancers are yet to comment on the reports, but fans have noticed that Giovanni congratulated the new dancer's win on social media, simply commenting with three love hearts before telling her "well done".

Giovanni watched from the sidelines as Jowita was crowned champion

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Maura Higgins whom he split from in October 2021.

He has previously been in relationships with Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright, fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk and former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote.

