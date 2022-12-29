Robin Roberts shares vacation snapshot capping off emotional year The ABC News stalwart keeps on going

Robin Roberts delighted fans with a glimpse into her intimate family vacation for the holidays as she and partner Amber Laign have jetted off to their safe space of Key West, Florida.

She posted a beautiful snapshot of a Florida sunset behind the palm trees, with the light illuminating the waters below, showcasing just how relaxing her trip must be.

"One of the reasons why this is our happy place…the spectacular sunsets. #serenitynow," she captioned her photograph.

Fans took to praising Robin in the comments section, as one wrote: "I love you Robin Roberts and the prayers you do every morning. Thank you."

Another said: "Enjoy, well deserved," while a third added: "Miss you on GMA. See you in 2023," and a fourth even commented: "Yesssss, Key West is a mutual happy place. I'm so glad you gals are enjoying the happy place."

2022 has been quite the rollercoaster of a year for the Good Morning America host, and it kicked things off on a hard note.

Robin revealed in February that Amber had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy, and she would be taking time off the show to routinely care for her.

Robin shared a glimpse of her Florida getaway with Amber

However, her condition took a turn for the better, and she officially entered remission, having made appearances on the ABC News morning show since then as well.

One of those cameos was in support of Robin's big milestone, her 20-year anniversary on Good Morning America, where all her co-stars came together to celebrate her.

And while the year has included several highs and lows, including even an Emmy win for her talk show Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, it's ending on a shakier note.

GMA's follow-up show, GMA3, continues to remain uncertain in terms of its line-up after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship came to light.

Amy and T.J. have both also appeared on the main show alongside Robin several times and the group are good friends, and their futures on the show are up in the air as they continue with their hiatus.

The GMA anchor has had a lot to celebrate in 2022

However, Robin is hoping to come back into 2023 rested and rejuvenated and will return to her seat on the main panel early in January.

