Andy Murray details painful new injury in gruesome post

It may be the end of the tennis season for Sir Andy Murray, but that doesn't mean the three-time Grand Slam winner has halted his training ahead of a busy 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old tennis champion shared a gruesome snap to his 1.8 million followers, picturing a painful injury to his hand that's sure to affect his racquet-handling skills. Andy's photo showed a patch of sore, broken skin at the base of his index finger where several calluses had split, adding a 'fed up' emoji to his post.

Calluses are caused by repetitive movements that produce friction on your skin. While the former Wimbledon champion didn't confirm the reason behind his wound, it seems likely to have been caused by overuse of a racquet - a common condition in those who regularly play racquet sports.

Confirming he's deep into his training, Andy recently told HELLO!: "I've got a pretty busy schedule planned. I'll be kicking off the new year in Australia which I always really enjoy.

The tennis player shared a close up snap of his injury

"I'll be playing a tournament out there, and then the Australian Open. After that I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season."

Luckily, Andy's hand injury is relatively minor in comparison to his severe hip problems over the last decade, which forced the star to take time away from his sport in 2017. Calluses may never go away, but can typically take up to two weeks to heal if they've split and can easily be treated at home.

The tennis player underwent hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, admitting he was living in pain every day after suffering from a debilitating injury.

Luckily, Andy plans to be as active as ever come the new year. As for Wimbledon? "Yes, that's the plan," he noted. Despite being plagued by various injuries, Andy's focus remains on winning matches.

The star underwent a major hip resurfacing surgery in 2019

"For now, I'm still focussed on playing tennis and winning matches," he said. "I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on.

"I'll be doing a training block in December so we'll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully I can get some more wins under my belt next year."

