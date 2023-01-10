GMA's Sam Champion delivers 'wild and wonderful' update during vacation with husband The star has been married to Rubem Robierb for a decade

Sam Champion is never far away from a well-deserved vacation and his latest is proving to be quite the trip.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself from Rio where he was enjoying a cup of coffee and sporting a new shaggy hairstyle too.

Sam, 61, appeared shirtless and relaxed and added a caption which read: "Morning coffee to beach walk! Hasn’t been the sunniest time in Rio.. but this beach is wild and wonderful!! #bringcoffee #beachbum #beachlife #bomdia #pria."

Fans immediately rushed to tell him how great he looked and commented: "Beach life looks good on you my friend," and, "The hair! The Beard."

Others added on-fire emojis and another added: "Hey guy miss you on TV when are you coming back, oh glory lucky you all these vacations."

Last year, Sam and Rubem were enjoying another sun-soaked getaway when they stumbled upon something remarkable.

Sam's fans said beach life appeared to suit him

The couple found a sea creature which was in trouble and their rescue attempts left them giddy with joy.

In the clip, the tiny sea turtle was taken to the water's edge to be saved.

Sam captioned the moment: "The most amazing/ beautiful morning! Rubem saw a baby #seaturtle struggling.. going the wrong way!! We grabbed him/her … and rushed to the ocean!! Protecting as far out as we could from predators.

"Named it #seamore … and said 'sea ya later'. Best day ever #goSeamore #bringcoffee @oceanconservancy @nature_org @theoceancleanup @saveourseasfoundation."

Sam loves sharing snapshots from his many travels

The couple don't have any children of their own but did celebrate some baby news a year ago when they revealed they had become uncles again.

The Good Morning America host shared photos on social media cradling a newborn and they looked thrilled with the new family member.

