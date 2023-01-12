Keith Urban mourns the devastating loss of Jeff Beck in heartfelt tribute The Australian country star shared a heartfelt message online

Keith Urban was one of the many stars to pay tribute to Jeff Beck following his death on Wednesday.

MOST READ: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about having a baby

The Australian country star took to Instagram shortly after the news was announced to share a heartfelt tribute message to the musician, as well as a personal story about meeting him.

Keith wrote: "I was shocked and saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had 'portaled into the next realm.' It's impossible to label or frame his gift, his music, his ART, or try and quantify his impact on not only guitarists, but all kinds of musicians, singers, and music lovers all over the world.

VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Loading the player...

"He’s absolutely one of the few faces on the Mt. Rushmore of guitar players, and I am SO grateful to my friend Scott Bradoka for inviting me to come see Jeff play last September.

POPULAR: Today Show reveal big shake-up on the 4th Hour with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Kelly Ripa's health was impacted by this huge lifestyle change

"We stood side stage with Billy Gibbons watching Jeff cast the spell that only he could - with nothing more than a Strat, some pedals, a couple of amps, and his 'otherworldly talent.'

"God bless you Jeff. Thank you for your light. RIP brother."

Keith Urban paid a heartfelt tribute to Jeff Beck following his death

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautifully said. He certainly was one of the greats," while another wrote: "Thanks for the wonderful acknowledgment. Grew up listening to Jeff Beck and loved him!" A third added: "Sorry for your loss."

POPULAR: George Stephanopoulos experiences devastating news at the end of 2022

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

Keith will no doubt be supported by his wife Nicole Kidman during this difficult time. The couple reunited in Australia just in time for Christmas, having spent time apart due to work commitments.

Keith was devastated following Jeff Beck's passing

Nicole had been working in Hong Kong, while Keith had been touring America on his Speed of Now tour.

TRENDING NOW: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

The pair were pictured looking delighted to be back together, in photos taken at Sydney airport, where they were also joined by their daughters Sunday and Faith.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.