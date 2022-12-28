Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's surprise appearance after emotional family reunion They're delighted to be back

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban delighted fans with their surprise appearance at a kebab shop in Sydney, Australia.

The star-studded couple celebrated Christmas Down Under following time apart. Big Little Lies star Nicole has been spending time in Hong Kong to film the Amazon series Expats.

On her return to Sydney, Keith greeted her at the airport with their daughters Sunday and Faith. It was an emotional family reunion and at Christmas, Nicole said: "Wishing you the loveliest of holidays."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment

After the festivities, Nicole and Keith enjoyed a day at the beach where they were spotted getting a bite to eat at Manly Seaside Kebabs.

DON'T MISS:

Goldie Hawn's family leaves fans utterly amazed with incredible vacation photos

Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters make rare appearance in celebratory family photo

Happily the lovers posed for a cute photo together sending fans absolutely wild. Nicole looked stunning in sunglasses and a beach hat while her husband Keith wore a baseball cap with his sunglasses clipped to his T-shirt.

The kebab shop posted the picture with the caption: "Our local legends always supporting us. #muchlove #nicolekidman #keithurban."

Keith and Nicole looked more in love than ever

Photo: Manly Seaside Kebabs

A flurry of responses were posted by excited fans. "Iconic," one said. "They’re back," another enthused.

Others added: "Nice to see you enjoying your day."

"Definitely going to check this out when I’m over from New Zealand."

Their family time comes after Nicole has been working hard on her latest TV series. The Hollywood bombshell recently shared her experiences of working with the crew.

She wrote: "That’s a wrap on #Expats! So lucky to work with such a darling and inspired director @ThumbeLulu and alongside a brilliant cast & crew, including my on-screen husband @Brian_Tee. Thank you everyone! Excited for you to see what we have created."

Keith has also been incredibly busy with his music as he toured the globe for almost the entire year. Meanwhile, Nicole was promoting her movie The Northman and series Roar.

More stories from the US

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.