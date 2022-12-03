Keith Urban pays tribute to Christine McVie after Fleetwood Mac star passes away

Keith Urban left fans close to tears on Thursday when he performed a tribute to the late Christine McVie.

TRENDING: Princess Kate has royals fans saying the same thing about unexpected new look

"Today, we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing," Keith told crowds at his show in Gold Coast in Australia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

"For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular, ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which is angelic, otherworldly."

"Then you had Christine, who for me, is the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally," he continued.

MORE: Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney details emotional health realization before losing 50lbs

Keith then sang a medley of songs including 'Say You Love Me', 'Everywhere', and 'Songbird'.

The late star was a member of Fleetwood Mac, one of music's most iconic bands, comprised of Mick Fleetwood, Christine, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham.

Keith shared video of his tribute

Her family announced her death on Facebook, citing that she passed away in the hospital though they did not disclose her cause of death. Her family's statement read: "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness."

They added: "She was in the company of her family. We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Christine passed away at the age of 79

Her band members also issued a joint statement, writing: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We are so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.