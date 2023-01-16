Helen George has a total princess moment in breathtaking silk gown The actress plays Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife

Helen George delighted fans with a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snapshot on Monday – and the star looked utterly sublime.

Trading her Nurse Trixie costume for a touch of black-tie glamour, the 38-year-old actress dazzled in a voluminous peach silk gown fit for a princess. Helen looked lovely in her jaw-dropping frock which featured a waist-cinching corset and a ball-gown style skirt.

In the candid photo, the blonde beauty could be seen making cups of tea backstage whilst beaming for the camera. The star is currently rehearsing for Rodger and Hammerstein's The King and I, where she will take to the stage as Anna Leonowens. The dazzling tour will commence on 4 February in Canterbury and is set to finish in Dublin on 1 July.

Helen looked regal

Sharing the photo with her Instagram followers, Helen captioned her joyous picture: "Tea lady."

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Just stunning," whilst a second noted: "I stopped breathing just looking at that corset!"

"Wow… What an incredible dress," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "You shall go to the ball Cinderella," followed by a red heart emoji.

The actress will be returning to the stage in February

Helen's princess moment comes after the TV star spoke to The One Show's Alex Jones about her upcoming role. Gushing about her experience, she told the presenter: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play.

"The dress weighs 40 pounds, it is huge. I am starting to rehearse in the petticoat, but no one can get close to me because it comes out so far."

The star with her partner, Jack Ashton

And in an interview with WhatsOnStage, Helen said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

