Amanda Seyfried shares emotional life update about life running a small farm

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about the challenges of running a small farm in an emotional life update which she posted to her Instagram on Sunday.

The 37-year-old lives on the farm with her husband Thomas Sadoski and the couple's two children, Nina, five, and two-year-old Thomas. While the pair are very private, they sometimes offer rare glimpses such as this one into family life on the farm via their social media.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried's daughter plays the violin at their farm home

Loading the player...

In her most recent post the actress, who recently took home both a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in ABC's The Dropout, shared a comprehensive snapshot into how much care her animals require on a day-to-day basis.

Starting with her dog Finn before moving on to detail some of the care her other beloved animals are having, the proud farm owner explained: "A midnight vet, a seeping blood vessel, period underwear and some drugs for Finny today. Also a new diabetes diagnosis for Bertie cat, and an egg bound chicken on antibiotics.

Amanda's dog Finn has been a little poorly

"Sometimes no one has a mystery illness or colon fusions or powdered anti-inflammatories added to their meals. Sometimes all are healthy", she said.

However, the Mamma Mia and Mean Girls star continued honestly: "Most of the time we’re trading in one issue for another."

Amanda loves her small farm life but is honest about its difficulties

Amanda wasn't interested in sugar coating over the challenges of farm life in this emotional post: "Having animals is expensive and exhausting and it’s not for everyone. I’m only able to do it because I have Shannon who is essential to the life and health of this farm and the money to get them the care they need at the hour they need it.

"This is all to say", the responsible farm owner and active philanthropist concluded: "It’s a lot but it’s worth it if you have help and can afford the vet bills. Truth."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.