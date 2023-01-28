Nicole Scherzinger stuns in figure-flattering bodycon dress after shock transformation Fans are comparing the former Pussycat Doll to Kim Kardashian

Nicole Scherzinger absolutely floored fans earlier this week with her incredible hair transformation - and the star has stunned her followers once again by showcasing her ultra-toned figure.

The singer looked undeniably gorgeous in a series of snaps which showed Nicole rocking a backless navy bodycon dress as she showed off her new blonde locks.

Nicole looked so glam in the carousel of photos

Fans were shocked earlier this week when the former Pussycat Doll shared an Instagram video of her new look, captioning the post: "Do blondes really have more fun?"

Nicole's followers immediately rushed to the comments to share their love for the star's transformation, with many fans saying the 44-year-old looked just like Kim Kardashian.

In her most recent post, the blonde bombshell displayed her incredible figure as she posed for the camera. She captioned the carousel of snaps: "Hey Siri, play me some Blondie."

Nicole shared snaps of her new look on Instagram

The former X-Factor judge looked incredible with her blonde hair styled in voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face, with an ultra-glam makeup look consisting of winged eyeliner, fluttering false lashes and a matte lip.

The shots also saw Nicole posing in a pair of grey sweatpants and a white cropped t-shirt, displaying her amazing abs.

Fans once again headed to the comments section. One follower wrote: "Looking like a queen!" Another penned: "Kim K vibes!"

