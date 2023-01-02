Catherine Zeta-Jones dons white bikini in glimpse of beachy vacation Catherine has given a sneak peek into her dreamy vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed her followers as she shared a video of herself wearing a white bikini whilst enjoying a sunny vacation.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a dreamy vacation setting, walking away from the camera wearing a white bikini top and matching bottoms, with her long brunette locks styled in wet beachy waves.

Catherine wore a white bikini in the Instagram video

The star captioned the video: "Decided to only walk like this in 2023 [laughing emoji]."

The video comes after the mother-of-three revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show the secret to her long-lasting marriage to actor Michael Douglas. The pair have been married for over 20 years, and the 53-year-old shared with Kelly Clarkson that she attributes this to their home setup.

Kelly said: "You're big on saying marriage is… it only goes well when you have two bathrooms. Right? You have your own bathroom", to which Catherine agreed.

Kelly added: "Because I don't know what it is about dudes… Why is there hair everywhere?"

Catherine went on to reveal that she and Michael have separate bathrooms. She said: "For me, the bathroom is more of a sanctuary," adding, "It's not just brushing my teeth and brushing my hair. It's the candles, it's the bath, it's the creams, it's the lotions, you know. And I feel much happier when I come out there without any intrusions."

Catherine appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the new Netflix series, Wednesday, in which she stars as Morticia Addams.

