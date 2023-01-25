Nicole Scherzinger models slinky bridal dress that leaves fans confused Is the X Factor star engaged to her beau Thom Evans?

Nicole Scherzinger often leaves her fans floored with her stunning red carpet moments and insanely challenging workout videos, but her latest post left her 5.6million Instagram followers wondering if the star was hinting at her future with boyfriend Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls songstress beguiled in a beautiful satin bridal dress on Wednesday, turning up the heat on Instagram with a series of sultry photographs in the elegant figure-flattering getup. Nicole's strapless dress featured a stunning shell-like bustier, a waist-cinching silhouette and elegant maxi skirt in a crisp ivory hue.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger looks like a bride in stunning white dress

The X Factor judge elevated her bridal-inspired ensemble with bejewelled satin heels. She let her raven hair cascade past her shoulders in voluminous curls, and oozed timeless Hollywood glamour with a classic red lip. Sublime!

Fans were quick to leave their thoughts in the comments section of her post. "You are the moment," wrote a fan, as another agreed: "Flawless as always."

Nicole looked unreal in the photos taken by Reinaldo Irizarry

Nicole's snowy satin gown got other fans discussing wedding bells. "Why hasn't that dude put a ring on you yet?" asked one, while another penned: "If Thom won't say it, will you marry me?"

Nicole and Thom began their romance on The X Factor

There's no denying the songstress would make a breathtaking bride. Nicole and rugby player Thom haven't shared any details on their engagement nor have they lifted the lid on any plans to get married, despite MailOnline reporting last year that the couple got secretly engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos.

The pair first started dating in January 2020 after first meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in which Thom auditioned with fellow rugby players as the group Try Hard.

The loved-up duo haven't publicly shared any engagement plans

Marking their one-year anniversary, Thom penned a doting tribute to his beloved Nicole: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

For now, the couple keep their marriage plans out of the spotlight - but we can't wait to see Nicole enchant as a beautiful bride when it does happen!

