Sofia Vergara simply glows in her most glamorous photo yet The America's Got Talent judge starred on Modern Family…

Sofia Vergara has to be one of Hollywood's most glamorous stars and on Monday, the America's Got Talent judge posed up a storm in a brand new string of stunning photos.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Modern Family actress, 50, was a vision as she gave a sultry look to the camera and captured herself from her lavish car, showing off her perfect eye makeup featuring brushes of chestnut eyeshadow.

Captioning the post, she penned: "No more rain in LA! Sunglasses out." A second photo showed the star wearing ultra-stylish diva-esque sunglasses to combat the bright winter rays.

The star looked so stunning

The fabulous post prompted a string of comments from her devoted fans. One penned: "My number one crush since 2009."

A second added: "Looking fantastic rain or shine." A third penned: "You always make LA extra sunny with or without sun."

The star is certainly a fan of the sunshine and has already made a sunny trip abroad since seeing in the new year and couldn't help but show off the stunning details of her exciting getaway.

Sofia tackled the winter rays

Sofia looked incredible during her trip and sported the most perfect Dolce and Gabbana swimsuit which featured a blue and white geometric print. The decadent one-piece boasted contrasting black straps and flattering balconette-style cups.

The star sported a fabulous one-piece

The mother-of-one shared the photo from her jaw-dropping holiday home known as Casa Chipi Chipi.

The Gloria actress has never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

The America's Got Talent star's fans were loving the look, taking to the comments to inundate her with compliments. "Class is an understatement, you are perfection!!," one wrote. "Looking very beautiful Sofia," another penned.

