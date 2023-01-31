Kate and Oliver Hudson's comments on their biological father Bill Hudson The Hollywood stars have often been candid

While Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are a legendary Hollywood couple, one quickly approaching a relationship milestone, two of the kids they share, Goldie's oldest Kate and Oliver Hudson, have developed just a strong a bond with their "Pa."

However, from time to time, the two actors have brought up their biological father, Bill Hudson, and on the coming anniversary, it's sure to bring up memories of their dad.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

The singer, one of the trio The Hudson Brothers, was married to Goldie from 1976 to 1980, after which he filed for divorce, and soon after left the family. He did remarry, tying the knot with Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams, who passed away on Monday.

For a long time after Goldie and Bill's separation, the relationship between the dad and his children was strained. Since then, however, it has improved, with Oliver even acknowledging in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his estranged father.

Kate didn't keep in touch as much, however she did say in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern: "I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him, so I forgive him."

Bill has three children from other relationships, while their Pa Kurt has a son, Boston, and the Hudson siblings mused over them in a recent episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry.

Goldie and Bill were married from 1976 to 1980

"I was thinking - I've been thinking a lot about Dad," Kate shared. "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with, and our brother. Brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships, and distraught relationships," she said. "And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings - four.

"So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking that it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Oliver has spoken about his slowly improving relationship with his biological father

The Nashville star spoke about the feeling of being "bailed on" during an appearance on the Daddy Issues podcast, saying that he didn't feel a sense of closure. "It's a lot," he concluded.

The Golden Globe winning actress paid tribute to her Pa on the most recent Father's Day with a throwback photograph and message that even left him in tears.

Oliver, meanwhile, did pay homage to his biological father on Father's Day in 2021, sharing an image of him alongside one of Kurt and one, comically enough, of Warren Beatty.

He wrote: "It doesn't really matter which one of these men is my father. My Pa stepped in when I was 6 and made the man I am today.

The siblings consider Kurt Russell to be their "Pa"

"My Dad is half of me and as I get to know him I realize how alike we actually are.. and there's a very good chance Warren Beatty is actually my father... HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!! #itsokaytocry"



