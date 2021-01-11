Kate Hudson makes very rare comments about estranged biological dad The Almost Famous star has been thinking about family

Kate Hudson has her family on her mind. The Almost Famous star spoke openly about her estranged biological father, Bill Hudson, to her brother Oliver Hudson on their Sibling Revelry podcast, and admitted she hoped to be able to connect with her half-siblings.

"I was thinking - I've been thinking a lot about Dad," Kate, 41, shared. "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with, and our brother. Brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with," she continued.

Singer and actor Bill was married to Kate and Oliver's mum, Goldie Hawn, from 1976 until 1982. Goldie went on to find long-lasting love with Kurt Russell, her partner of 37 years, and together they raised Kate and her older brother.

Goldie, 75, and Kurt, 69, are also parents to Wyatt Russell, while Kurt is a dad to Boston Russell from his previous relationship.

Goldie and Kurt pictured with Kate and Oliver

Kate continued: "I was thinking about how everybody's getting older. I just had this moment of like, it would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships, and distraught relationships," she said. "And we're sitting here like, we've got the best family, we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings - four.

"So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking that it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Goldie was married to Bill Hudson from 1976 until 1982

Kate and Oliver's relationship with their father has certainly been contentious. In 2015, Oliver, 44, posted a photo of Bill on Instagram on Father's Day with the caption "Happy abandonment day".

In reaction to the post, Bill told The Daily Mail he was done with his children from his previous marriage. "I say to them now, ‘I set you free,'" he explained to the outlet at the time.

Kate and Oliver have a very close sibling relationship

"I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life."

Despite their strained relationship, Oliver confirmed in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his father. And in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Kate said of her dad: "I really do recognise whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him, so I forgive him."

