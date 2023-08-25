Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn could be twins in incredible throwback bikini photo

Kate Hudson, 44, is known for sharing showstopping swimwear photos on Instagram, but her mom, Goldie Hawn, 77, tends not to share swimsuit photos with her adoring followers.

Keen to show her fans that her mom's still got it, Kate Hudson shared a throwback photo of the duo soaking up the sun on the beach on the Instagram account of her vodka brand King St. Vodka.

In the candid photo, the duo walks on the beach, with Goldie rocking a leopard print swimsuit and Kate wearing a barely there neon bikini, with both looking slightly disheveled, as if they've been for a swim in the sea.

Kate's followers lapped up the mother-daughter photo, wowed by how incredible they both looked, with their long, lean legs stealing the show. "Two hotties right there!" one fan commented, while another added: " Beautiful inspirational women."

A third praised: "I just love you and your mom over years, the laughter and your comedic skills," with a fourth said: "What a perfect pic of mother and daughter!"

To see Goldie in her swimwear is a rare treat for fans. The 77-year-old hasn't shared any beach photos since 2021, when she delighted her followers with a video of herself splashing about in the sea in Greece, prompting reactions including: "You’re absolutely amazing and forever young," and: "Fabulous and an inspiration."

Back in 2018, Goldie posed with her son, Oliver Hudson on the beach, with And Just Like That… actor Oliver wearing a tiny pair of Speedos, alongside his mother who opted for a class black swimming costume. The pair stared into the ocean, and fans were happy to see them spending time together.

"You both are way too adorable!" one wrote, while another commented: "Ahhh, looks so fun!"

Goldie's choice to keep her swimsuit photos private for the most part likely pleases Oliver, who has expressed good-humored horror at his sister Kate's revealing Instagram posts.

In a recent photo of Kate poolside in nothing but a tiny thong, Oliver jokily commented: "Jesus no Kate!"

We love that Kate is so comfortable in her body, with the actress often sharing photos of herself topless with her little girl, Rani-Rose, teaching the four-year-old that the naked body is nothing to be ashamed of.

With two such incredible female role models, we think Rani-Rose has a bright future ahead of her!

