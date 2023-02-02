Stacey Dooley shares very candid glimpse into parenting life with baby Minnie The TV star recently welcomed her first child with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has shared a very candid look into life as a new mum to baby Minnie with her latest video on social media – and we're sure that many parents will be able to relate!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion shared a gorgeous shot of inside her home. Stacey panned the camera to show off her worktop and a vase full of some beautiful flowers as she shared a message of thanks for the gift, but she was quick to put a funny "disclaimer" at the bottom of the post. Take a look at what she wrote in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a new video - and parents will relate

Loading the player...

Stacey, who shares Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton, welcomed her first child in January and, although she has not shared a photo of her new baby, she was pictured earlier this week out for a walk with Minnie in tow.

The TV star and documentarian was photographed alongside her mum, Di, as they went for a stroll in London pushing Minnie in a pram. The 35-year-old looked super stylish as she wore a black hoodie, shades and a beanie, paired with some cargo trousers.

MORE: Kevin Clifton shares touching detail about the exact moment Stacey Dooley gave birth

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals sentimental trinket that she'll pass onto daughter Minnie

Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January

Meanwhile, the new parents have been basking in the joy of the arrival of their little one. Both Stacey and Kevin made the lovely announcement on social media showing an envelope addressed to: "Minnie's parents."

The Strictly winner wrote in the caption at the time that their daughter had arrived and that she was "completely obsessed" with her new baby girl.

Stacey shared her pregnancy journey with her fans

Kevin, who is currently on tour with Strictly ballroom, wrote: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Plenty of followers and famous names took to the comments to send their congratulations. Claudia Winkleman wrote: "Sending you three SO MUCH LOVE. Congratulations." Pixie Lott said: "Waaaaaah massive congrats!!!!! Lovely, lovely news. Sending so much love xxx," as Janette Manrara added: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.