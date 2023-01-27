Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reveal pregnancy detail they kept a secret The Strictly Come Dancing welcomed a little girl called Minnie

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been delighting fans with sweet little updates about their newborn baby, Minnie – and their latest one is really sweet.

It seems the Strictly Come Dancing couple - who met on the BBC show back in 2018 - knew the sex of their baby before her arrival but decided to keep it secret from the public.

In a post shared by the TV presenter, Stacey revealed the playlist they had created for when she went into labour. The list, which was created two weeks prior, had songs including Tommy Blaize's cover of My Girl and Stevie Wonder hit Isn't She Lovely.

"Minnie's 1st playlist [heart emoji]," remarked the new mum. Coincidently, Minnie was born to Tommy's song – and the sweetest thing about this is that the singer is part of the Strictly family and performs the live vocals for the show.

"@tommyblaizeofficial [red love heart emoji]. The song that was playing as Minnie was born," explained Kevin.

The new parents are yet to reveal the first photo of their baby daughter. They announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 with Kevin uploading a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The couple created their playlist two weeks prior to the arrival

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before moving in together and becoming parents to their little girl.