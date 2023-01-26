Kevin Clifton shares touching detail about the exact moment wife Stacey Dooley gave birth

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been delighting fans with their parenting updates after welcoming their baby daughter, Minnie, last week, and now the professional dancer has revealed a touching detail about the exact moment his wife gave birth.

According to the Strictly Come Dancing star, 40, Minnie was born whilst a cover of My Girl was playing, but the sweetest part is that the singer, Tommy Blaize, is part of the Strictly family and performs the live vocals for the show.

Captioning a screenshot of the song's artwork on his Instagram account, the ballroom dancer penned: "@tommyblaizeofficial [red love heart emoji]. The song that was playing as Minnie was born."

The song is so special to the family of three

The heartwarming news sparked a major reaction from friends and fans of the ballroom dancer and his adoring wife. One fan penned: "Love that song and Tommy’s amazing vocals. Have his music playing at home lots. Perfect song for a perfect Minnie," alongside a love heart emoji.

A second added: "Love that song and Tommy of course. Good choice of music." A third replied writing: "Omg stop how cuteeee."

The beautiful song is one of many that feature on Minnie's own personal playlist which proud mum Stacey revealed to 1.1 million her followers on Wednesday.

Tony is a singer on Strictly Come Dancing

The journalist revealed her top five songs for Minnie in an Instagram snap captioned: "Minnie’s 1st playlist," with a love heart emoji.

The BBC presenter's first song choice was the hit I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross, followed by Stevie Wonder's seventies hit Isn't She Lovely and This Will Be [everlasting love] by Natalie Cole.

Stacey shared the details of Minnie's first playlist

The new parents are yet to reveal the first photo of their baby daughter but couldn't wait to share the news of her arrival with a sweet snap of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents".

Alongside the image were the words: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

