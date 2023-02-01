Lisa Marie Presley's brother opens up in rare interview detailing sister's tragic death and addiction The music star lost his sister last month

This year hasn't gotten off to a good start for Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, with the music star losing his sister, Lisa Marie Presley, last month.

He attended her vigil, something that he described to People magazine as "surreal" and also spoke about acting as a comfort to his mom, Priscilla, following Lisa Marie's tragic passing from a cardiac arrest. In the interview, he revealed that he planned to treat his mom to a trip to Brazil saying she "needs a reminder of how nice it is".

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Loading the player...

The country is also where his extended family lives, something that he wasn't aware of growing up, due to his father's previous deceptions.

Marco Garcia, also known as Marco Garibaldi, lived his life claiming to be from Italy, but was actually from Brazil, and Navarone was unaware of this fact until a cousin living in Brazil reached out to him in 2017.

REVEALED: Lisa Marie Presley's unconventional mother-of-the-bride dress at Riley Keough's wedding

The singer visited his family, but didn't stay long as he confessed that he was battling a drug addiction at the time, something they didn't know and something that he was "ashamed" of.

Speaking about how bad his addiction got, he explained: "I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes."

The star battled a drug addiction

The 35-year-old confessed that it was his wife, Elisa Achilli, who gave him the motivation to kick his habit, something that he did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE: Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough looks ethereal in moving wedding photos

LOOK: Riley Keough shares last photo taken alongside Lisa Marie Presley in heartfelt tribute

"When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days," he shared. "I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went."

He spent a month detoxing at Priscilla's home, saying it left him in the "fetal position" but that he was eventually able to overcome the habit.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.