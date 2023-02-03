Jennifer Lopez posts emotional throwback video with her child Emme - watch The Shotgun Wedding actress performed alongside her child Emme at the Super Bowl three years ago

Jennifer Lopez was in a nostalgic mood this Thursday as she looked back on three years since she performed at the Super Bowl in 2020.

Celebrating her three-year-old performance, the singer posted an emotional look back at the moment when her child Emme helped calm her down before they took to the stage.

Emme, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, is one of Jennifer's twin children who she had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Throughout the years the American singer has shared several insights into her child's amazing musical talents on social media as the proud mom that she is.

But as confident in their talents as Jennifer might have been, taking to the stage next to their mother on February 2, 2020 during the Super Bowl, which she co-headlined with Shakira, must have been a huge moment for Emme. Their mom must have been so proud when the show was such a success.

Jennifer and Emme took to the stage together in 2020

As well as celebrating her child's calm attitude before the show in her throwback behind the scenes video, the Jenny from the Block singer also posted an impressive reel looking back at loads of amazing moments which came from her show, from its rehearsals to people's reactions to it after it had been broadcast live.

Jennifer captioned the video with simply: "3 years ago… #TBT #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime" and some football emojis.

Fans were quick to comment how much they still adored the performance three years on.

It's been three years since Jennifer's halftime performance

"The best Half Time Show in History! " said one.

"One of the best Super Bowl halftime shows. Iconic!" said another.

One individual commented: "Queeeeen," and added lots of fire emojis.

Meanwhile, another person penned emotionally to the 53-year-old: "You are such a badass freaking beautiful inspiration to us women over 50 to NEVER STOP…following dreams, working hard, and BELIEVING we can do ANYTHING! So iconically gorgeous and amazing…thank you!!!!"

