Kelly Ripa's son not pleased with parents' cheeky latest photo – see reaction

Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to explore the cheekier side of her relationship with husband Mark Consuelos from time to time, regardless of collateral damage.

The collateral usually ends up being her three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who usually have mixed feelings about their parents' moments of PDA.

Their oldest definitely wasn't feeling the latest one Kelly shared, which saw her repost the alternate cover for her latest book, Live Wire.

In the photograph, the actress took her pink maxi skirt and spread it open while her husband lay underneath and looked up at it.

Clearly, Michael was not too happy about it, and joked with his mom about it by sending her a throwing up emoji.

Kelly, ever the witty parent, responded by posting the conversation on her own Instagram Stories with the words "You're welcome!" and a link to the book.

The former All My Children stars definitely have no qualms about showcasing their continuing romance, over 25 years strong.

Kelly's son Michael wasn't feeling his parents' latest photograph

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, though, Michael confessed that it was this particular aspect of their relationship that made him a more private person on his own social feed.

He gushed about having younger parents, saying: "It's a blessing because you get to spend more time with them. It's a curse because they post stuff like this."

The budding actor referred to pictures like a particularly popular one, in which a shirtless Mark stared at his wife in a swimsuit while she struck a risqué pose in front of him.

"I'm a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that's the very reason why is because I've seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly," he stated.

When on a previous appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, after cracking a suggestive joke, he even retorted to his mom: "Hey, you have no right to make that face after the stuff you post!"

The couple aren't afraid to flex their continuing romance

Kelly cheekily even replied, "That's the roll-out for my OnlyFans account."

