Adele left starstruck by surprise celebrity cameo at the 2023 Grammys The Easy On Me singer is a big nominee tonight

Adele may be hoping to win big at tonight's 65th Grammy Awards, but the show has already gotten off to a major start for her.

The singer was left in absolute shock when host Trevor Noah came up to her and while revealing some lesser known facts about her, gave her a surprise that made her lose her cool. Check out the moment in the video below!

WATCH: Adele surprised during Grammy's opener

Loading the player...

The British singer is one of the most nominated artists of the night, racking up a total of seven nods and contending for several top prizes.

Adele is going up against the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles, ABBA, and Kendrick Lamar in the top categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

MORE: All we know about Adele's wedding plans and future children with Rich Paul

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey in disbelief as she shares update with three children

She was joined at the show by her longtime boyfriend Rich Paul, although the two skipped the red carpet in favor of simply attending the ceremony.

She definitely made sure to look her best, though, opting for a maroon gown with dramatic ruffled fabric around the sleeves.

Adele is nominated for seven Grammy awards

While a full list of performers hasn't been unveiled yet, and the night can breed several surprises, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, and Harry himself are among those that have been confirmed to take the stage.

Jennifer Lopez was on hand to present the first televised award of the night, presenting Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry for Harry's House.

MORE: Adele stuns fans with beautiful photos as proposal takes place during her concert

ALSO POPULAR: GMA3 welcomes a famous face to show following T.J Holmes and Amy Robach's departure

Trevor is hosting this year's show for the third time in a row, having successfully helmed the two previous ceremonies during the pandemic.

The South African recently gave up his seat as a late night host, so this will be his first time hosting the ceremony since then.

Harry won the night's first televised award

The show returned to Los Angeles for the first time in three years, taking detours to New York City and Las Vegas in the interim.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.