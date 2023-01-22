Adele stuns fans with beautiful photos as proposal takes place during her concert Nothing quite as romantic!

With her soulful melodies and bellowing voice, surely there's nothing quite as emotional as seeing Adele in concert.

Fans have been in for a treat for the last several weeks, as the star has been delivering back to back stellar performances with her residency in Las Vegas, titled Weekends with Adele, at the Caesars Palace's The Colosseum.

Given the romantic nature of her shows, it has inspired several to make marriage proposals with her singing in the background, and the songstress couldn't help but highlight the latest tear-jerking moment to have taken place during her concert.

Adele took to Instagram to share a round-up of the eighth weekend she has been performing in Las Vegas, first sharing a stunning close-up of herself which showcased the beautiful glam she gets done to perform.

The following photos see different moments and angles from her performance, from her belting into the microphone, laughing with fans, and, most romantic of all, a shot of a male attendee kneeling on one knee as he pulled out a ring box to his presumed now-fiancée.

Fans had no doubt of the magical feeling that her concerts surely must emit, promptly taking to the comments section under her post to express their awe over the beautiful photos.

Adele's concert promises to be truly magical

"You're like a dream come true," one fan wrote, as others commented: "God is a Woman!" and: "I am convinced that Adele is the most talented person on Earth," as well as: "Everybody inside that coliseum are a bunch of very lucky people," plus another fan cheekily added: "Why is everyone always proposing at Adele's show."

The Easy on Me hitmaker has previously sparked engagement talk herself, with many wondering if she has become engaged or already married to her longtime love, Rich Paul.

The star never fails to leave concert-goers in awe

Rumors were at an all time high when in February of last year, she was spotted walking the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ring finger. However, when asked about her relationship status on The Graham Norton Show, she cheekily said: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

