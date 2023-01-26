All we know about Adele's wedding plans and future children with Rich Paul The Easy on Me singer and her boyfriend have been together since 2021

Since finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2021, having split in 2019, Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul, going public with their romance also in 2021.

The singer married her ex-husband in 2018 – they started dating in 2011 and welcomed their son Angelo Adkins in 2012 – and famously sang of their split in her latest album, 30.

Though she didn't shy away from putting her feelings into songs, when it comes to her current relationship, she is as private as it gets.

WATCH: Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech as she wear large diamond on ring finger

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS confirms return of well-loved character - and fans are excited

Still, it doesn't stop fans from speculating on whether the pair will eventually tie the knot, or whether they already have, and if they'll have children together.

Talk of a potential engagement first began when the Easy on Me singer was spotted walking on the red carpet of the 2022 Brit Awards in February with a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ring finger.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie unite with Today crew to bid bittersweet NBC farewell

However, when asked about her relationship status on The Graham Norton Show, she cheekily said: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

A stunning pear-shaped ring was the culprit behind the engagement rumors

Meanwhile, her partner has opened up a little more about what the future might hold for the pair, and his wishes for children. Though he already has three other children from a previous relationship, speaking with E! News back in June of 2022, he revealed his hopes to be a "different dad" when the time comes to start a family with his singer girlfriend.

MORE: Salma Hayek's sultry bathtub photo might be her most stunning yet

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

He explained: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

The two make very rare public appearances together

The star detailed the difference he finds in being an older dad versus a younger dad, more patience being one of the many attributes.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad," he admitted.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.