Jenna Bush Hager's exciting project away from Today revealed The Fourth Hour co-host is incredibly busy right now!

Jenna Bush Hager has many plates to juggle right now - and she's doing a great job at it!

The Today star announced on Tuesday that she was going to be working on an exciting project with her production company, Thousand Voices, to develop Jessica George's debut novel, Maame, into a TV series.

Thousand Voices will be working alongside Universal International Studios on the project.

What's more, Jenna also chose the book - which was released on Tuesday in the U.S. - as her February pick for her month Read with Jenna.

Announcing it both on the Fourth Hour of Today alongside Hoda Kotb, and on her Instagram account, it was clear just how excited Jenna was.

On social media, she wrote: "So excited to bring this incredible book to the screen!"

Jenna Bush Hager is developing Maame into a TV show

She also shared more information on the book, writing: "February’s #ReadWithJenna pick is Maame by Jessica George! This debut novel is a beautiful late-in-life coming-of-age story – a book whose characters have stayed with me months after I put it down.

"Protagonist Maddie is a self-identified late bloomer with a lot on her plate – an overbearing mother in Ghana, a father with late-stage Parkinson’s, and a more-than-difficult boss at work.

"Just as she begins to experience some important “firsts” in her life, tragedy forces Maddie to confront her family and learn some important truths about love.

Jenna co-hosts the Fourth Hour of Today alongside Hoda Kotb

She continued: "Jessica’s voice is singular, interesting, raw, fresh and HILARIOUS. In her NYT review of Maame this week, Elisabeth Egan said, 'George shows the details and scope of life with such confidence and joie de vivre, it’s easy to forget she’s a first-time novelist.' I couldn’t agree more!! Xx."

Read with Jenna has gone from strength to strength since George W. Bush's daughter founded the project.

To date, 36 of the 49 titles selected for it to date have made it to the bestseller list. What's more, 16 of these bestsellers are from first-time authors, making it all the more of an achievement of Jenna's popularity and success of the book club.

Jenna has also written a number of books herself, including a children's story, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she co-wrote with her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

