T.J. Holmes accused of affair with former ABC staffer prior to Amy Robach relationship

Though T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach already reached an agreement to step away from their roles at ABC, drama continues to surround them.

After the two were revealed to be having an affair with one another – T.J. was previously married to Marilee Fiebeg and Amy to Andrew Shue – a former ABC staffer has exposed her own affair with the anchor.

In a new exposé by New York Magazine's The Cut, which reveals the "rampant culture of sex" at ABC, a former colleague of T.J.'s, who is going by the name of Sascha, has revealed the intimate details of her affair with the former GMA3 anchor.

The alleged affair took place back in 2014, when Sascha was 27 and working as a digital news associate. She recalled the moment T.J. first became flirtatious with her, after he asked her to help him with setting up his Instagram account. "I'm learning a lot about you. I might actually like you," he then wrote her in an email.

Shortly after, she admitted to The Cut that he booked a hotel room for them near their offices in Manhattan's Upper West Side, where upon her arrival, he was already waiting for her sitting on the bed.

Affairs like theirs have long been "commonplace" at ABC, the magazine reports, after speaking with several current and former employees of the network. "It felt like everybody was sleeping around," one said.

Amy and T.J. have continued their relationship since news of their affair first broke

Sascha looked back on previously dreading her tiresome and "lonely" role at ABC, often working the midnight shift, and confessed that her affair with T.J. became a "bright spot."

She revealed she and the former host would get together during her breaks in T.J.'s office, adding that she had heard of several other employees doing the same, even in blacked out editing bays. "It was a pretty scandalous place."

The now infamous pair allegedly bonded while training for the New York City marathon

Their affair fizzled out after less than a year, when T.J. set his sights on his Good Morning America role, though he kept in touch with Sascha up until even 2019.

Since learning of the various affairs he had with other staffers, not just her, she admits she felt a disappointment in him that she previously hadn't. "I was just part of a pattern," she said, adding: "I didn't even think about power dynamics. I thought I was special."

