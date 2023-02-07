Drew Barrymore appears bathrobe-clad in relatable behind-the-scenes moment The Drew Barrymore Show host received quick sympathy from fans after her confession

If there is one celebrity we can trust to be as transparent as possible despite all the attention on them, that is Drew Barrymore.

The star has never stopped herself from sharing with her fans her true self, and in her latest video, she is as real as it gets.

The daytime talk show host was uber-relatable when it came to her eating routine, and fans quickly sympathized with her when she admitted she couldn't always stick with it.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore divides fans over very controversial pizza recipe

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

Drew took to Instagram to share a video in which she appears to be backstage at her The Drew Barrymore Show dressing room, caught in the middle of a break clad in a bright yellow, fuzzy bathrobe.

With a bun atop her head and plastic fork in hand, she is ready to enjoy a healthy lunch, or try to, as there's a massive bowl of bright orange mac and cheese right next to it tempting her away from eating what seems to be a tray of seasoned tofu and various veggies.

MORE: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

She was quick to explain her dilemma, addressing the camera to tell her fans: "This is my lunch with really good intentions, and this is where I ended up," panning from the healthy lunch to the surely more delicious mound of cheesy pasta.

The star just couldn't resist!

Clearly frustrated, Drew then went on to harshly fork her tofu, uttering "balance" through gritted teeth, only to drop the plastic fork and proceed to take a mac and cheese full ladle up to her mouth.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in revealing gown for Grammys debut with Ben Affleck

MORE: Simon Cowell shares very rare photos of son Eric during sweet outing – and he's so grown up

Fans and celebrities alike promptly expressed their understanding, with celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi admitting: "Pretty much me every single day!" alongside a string of laughing emojis.

Drew recently announced that her show had been renewed for a fourth season

"Respect this balance!" another follower of the mother-of-two commented, as others added: "Balance? Never heard of it!!!!" and: "I LOVE you @drewbarrymore, keep being the authentically beautiful you!" as well as: "You can't NOT eat mac and cheese if it is sitting there!!!!! It's a sin!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.