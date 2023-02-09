January Jones is glowing in her latest bubble bath selfie The former Mad Men star knows how to stun with a filter-free look

January Jones appears to be in total self care mode in her latest photo, and her fans can't get enough of it.

The star, while usually quite active on social media, has been laying low for some weeks, though now she has come back with a bang.

She gave fans a master class on how to be both sultry and candid, all the while looking flawlessly filter-free, and enjoying a bubble bath!

The star took to Instagram to share her latest selfie, which she captured while enjoying some relaxing time in the bath.

The snapshot is up close and personal, as January is looking head on to the camera lens, putting her bright blue eyes on full display.

Her face is glowing and largely make-up free, framed by her bangs in her signature platinum blonde hair color, and she simply has a rosy tint on her cheeks and lips. Meanwhile, her glistening décolletage is covered by soap suds, simply adorned with a gold link chain.

The star's bubble bath looks like pure bliss

"Flushed," she cheekily captioned the photo, alongside an emoji of a Joker card, and she was quickly drowned, no pun intended, with plenty of compliments galore in return.

"I love you January Jones you are perfect," one fan said, as others wrote: "The most beautiful woman on earth," as well as: "Wow you look great," plus another fan added: "You are beautiful my love," among plenty of heart eyes and fire emojis.

January recently shared the products she loves to make her look her best self

January is quite into all things wellness and skincare, and at the beginning of the year, she gave fans a detailed look into some of her favorite products.

Sharing her "best of" picks of everything from moisturizers to serums, from retinol to haircare, and everything in between, she included some cult-favorites, such as the Augustinus Bader "The Rich Cream," of which its average size runs for $290, the Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, Tancho's wax stick for fly-away hair, and other products from classics like Tata Harper, Sisley, iS Clinical, and even Goop.

