Strictly's Ola Jordan looks unreal in skin-tight latex trousers after 48lb weight loss

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan showed off her incredibly toned figure in fitted vinyl trousers for a glamorous night out - and fans are losing it.

The mother-of-one, who recently revealed she and her husband James Jordan lost over six stone, looked phenomenal in a skintight, polo neck body suit and brown latex-style trousers that cinched in at the waist. Ola teamed her neutral ensemble with towering heels and delicate gold accessories.

The dancer's blonde hair was styled in a vampy blowdry as she rocked a glowy beauty look for her evening outing at luxury hotel The Cave. She looks incredible, don't you agree?

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of Ola's IG post with love for her chocolate-hued look. "You look phenomenal," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Wow you look absolutely stunning Ola. You're definitely on fire tonight."

Ola rocked latex trousers and sky-high heels

"Looking unreal in those trousers Ola!" gushed a third fan, while many others left a flurry of flame emojis beneath her fierce selfie.

Ola recently opened up about her drastic weight loss, revealing that she has dropped four dress sizes and lost over three stone. She told HELLO!: "I went to see my fertility doctor earlier this year to discuss if and when I might be able to try for another baby. They told me my chances would be greatly increased if I was a bit healthier.

"I knew at that point I needed to get fit and it was a real motivator for me. It was time to make a change," she added.

The former professional dancer shared an honest reveal of her weight loss

Ola, 40, and James, 44, had previously shared their body woes with HELLO!, detailing their joint struggles to keep trim after welcoming their daughter Ella, age two.

EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan reveal exciting family news with toddler Ella

Over the past five months, the professional dancers have completely changed their lifestyles, exercising at home five days a week with their new fitness programme, Dance Shred, and adopting a healthy eating plan.

