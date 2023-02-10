Maria Menounos' toned physique steals the show in new head-turning photo The former Today Show correspondent wowed at the Fast X trailer launch

Maria Menounos has amazed fans with her gorgeous physique in a recent photo posted on her social media.

The TV journalist and mom-to-be took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the launch of the new trailer for the latest installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X.

Maria presenting on Thursday night

The 44-year-old was presenting the premiere of the trailer in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and the former Today Show correspondent wore a black Fast & Furious cropped T-shirt along with a pair of bright red glossy pants – but it was her toned and tanned abs which attracted the most attention.

"Hosted the Fast X trailer launch last night at LA live," Maria captioned her post. "Been on this journey with this crew for two decades. Been on sets around the world. Watched them become family on screen and off. Become parents. Grateful to be on the ride with them."

Soon after she posted her photos on Friday, her Instagram was filled with comments and several fire emojis from fans expressing their awe at her excellent physique. It's safe to say Maria's abs stole the show on Instagram – and not for the first time, as the TV star has amazed fans before with several bikini selfies.

Maria's whole ensemble on Thursday looked amazing

One fan of the franchise said: "Living my dream vicariously through you, love those movies!!!" but couldn't stop themselves from adding a fire emoji and adding: "You look incredible head to toe!"

"Wow, you are beautiful," said another commenter.

Getting straight to the point, one person simply penned: "Hot mama," about the podcast host.

WATCH: Maria Menounos discusses coping with grief on her podcast

Loading the player...

And they're not wrong, as Maria is currently expecting her first child with her husband Keven Undergaro. The couple have been together for over 20 years, and got married in 2017.

After a prolonged period of trying for a child, in February 2023, the couple announced the wonderful news that they were expecting a child via surrogacy.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

"You're going to be such a fantastic mom!!!! So happy for you and your hubby.... continued blessings," commented one fan on Maria's post in reaction to her earlier baby news.

The actress as well as journalist has hosted several events for The Fast and the Furious franchise in the past. As well as being a former host of E! News and Extra, she also currently fronts a podcast called Better Together where she has previously shared how she coped with the loss of loved one, as seen in the video above.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.