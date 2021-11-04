Maria Menounos pays touching tribute as she marks agonizing milestone She hasn't had it easy

Maria Menounos has penned an emotional message on Instagram remembering someone very close to her heart.

The former E! News host said she was in disbelief as she marked the six month anniversary of her beloved mother's death.

Alongside a beautiful black and white image of her with her mom, Litsa, she wrote: "Can’t believe it's already been 6 months. Miss you more every day mom."

Maria lost her mother to brain cancer and her fans rushed to send their love and support.

Maria says she misses her mother every day

One wrote: "It’s been 11 years now I lost my mom. Nothing like holding your moms hand. I miss that. They are in our hearts," and another added: "Thinking of you during this difficult time."

The radio and TV personality has had an incredibly tough time over the past few years, as two years after her mom was diagnosed with the disease, Maria herself had a brain tumour removed.

Throughout it all, she has publicly detailed her struggles in the hopes that it will help other people.

Maria and her father still mourn the loss of Litsa

She has a wellness podcast, Better Together, with Maria Menounos, and often talks about her own struggles on it.

Litsa's battle with brain cancer wasn't a short one, and she fought bravely for five years before she died.

Maria previously shared her heartbreak on social media when she said how painful it was to lose her.

Maria has the unwavering support of her husband Kevin Undergaro

"I miss her beyond," she wrote. "I cry a lot. It’s still so fresh. I try to smile more than cry though. That was her request. She said if something happens promise me to keep smiling."

Maria has had the support of her husband, Kevin Undergaro, who she married in 2017 after almost two decades together.



