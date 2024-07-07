Helen Skelton shares adorable mother-daughter moment with Elsie in 'grateful' post

Countryfile star Helen Skelton is a doting mother-of-three, and on Saturday, the TV presenter shared the sweetest snapshot of her little girl, Elsie.

In the picture, which was shared to Instagram, former Blue Peter presenter Helen, 40, could be seen swinging her mini-me daughter into the air during a blissful walk in the countryside.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed a precious moment with her mini-me daughter Elsie

Dressed in wide-leg trousers, stylish black sandals and a black bomber jacket, Helen appeared in her element as she shared a memorable moment with her loved one. Elsie, meanwhile, looked beyond precious dressed in colourful wellies, a striped T-shirt and denim shorts.

Like mother, like daughter, two-year-old Elsie was the epitome of happiness, smiling back at her mother as she soared through the air.

© Instagram Helen with her eldest son Ernie

Elsewhere, Helen uploaded a plethora of photos from her busy week, including snapshots from work, photos of her two sons Louis and Ernie enjoying a meal outside, snapshots from the sidelines and a glamorous selfie featuring a fluffy friend.

Expressing her gratitude, Helen captioned her update: "LOTS to be grateful for this week. Peaceful passing of power. Hanging out with dogs on moors. A child with the capacity and opportunity to go on school trips.

© Instagram The TV star shared a glimpse inside her busy week

"Colleagues who are brilliant and still allow for EVERYONE to make school pick up. Garden picnics. Sunny sidelines. Hanging out with dogs on couches. Seeing 50% of your family at the football. A bit of creativity. Cake with my girls."

Helen finished by adding: "When life is a hundred miles an hour I take pics to take a moment."

© Getty Images Helen left her BBC Radio 5 Live show in August last year

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Precious moments with friends and family" while a second commented: "Gratitude attitude is everything and you're an inspiration" and a third added: "Your little girl is gorgeous".

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, meanwhile, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

Helen's new chapter

Helen had been living with her parents in Cumbria following her split from her husband Richie Myler. Back in June, however, the mother-of-three hinted that she'd moved out of her parents' property and into a new family home.

© Instagram Helen shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

Taking to Instagram at the time, she uploaded a series of pictures featuring cardboard boxes which she captioned: "Tell me you're moving… Without telling me you're moving… Me: 'Which pair are going to the charity shop'... Him: 'Neither, we NEED them both'".

Meanwhile, alongside a second snapshot which showed Helen's father sweetly bonding with Louis outdoors whilst pushing a toy bike, the TV star wrote: "The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football".