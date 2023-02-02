GMA3 viewers are all saying the same thing about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure The ABC daytime show has faced a big change

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes officially left ABC last Friday, having been taken off the network at the beginning of December following their affair.

For now, GMA3 is being anchored by long-running host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, along with Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan, who have been filling in for Amy and T.J. for the last two months.

Fans have been voicing their opinions about the shake-up on the show, and while Rhiannon and DeMarco are incredibly popular additions to the program, it's clear that some viewers are missing Amy and T.J.

Across social media, comments have included: "I really miss Amy and T.J.!" and: "I am missing @ajrobach and #tjholmes so much. I loved watching them together." A third read: "Really missing Amy and T.J. together on the show."

Amy and T.J. have been keeping a low profile since Friday's announcement, but were pictured in LA embracing just hours after their meeting with ABC, in photos obtained by Mail Online.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Many viewers are missing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A mediation session was reportedly held on Thursday with executives from the network, with a decision on having them leave the show being the ultimate conclusion.

The move comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place them on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

Amy and T.J. departed ABC at the end of January

While Amy is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J. 's estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J. 's extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

