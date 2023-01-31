Amy Robach’s ex-stepson appears to respond to star’s departure from GMA Amy's former stepson Nate Schue posted a gif alluding to the drama

Amy Robach’s ex-stepson Nate Schue appears to have made a reference to his stepmother shortly after it was announced that the star will no longer be appearing on Good Morning America.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, it appears that Nate is keen to put Amy and her new partner T.J. Holmes’ affair behind him, and shared a gif of Jimmy Fallen waving his hand away with the caption: "Let’s just move on."

Nate is the son of Andrew Shue, who was married to Amy from 2013 to 2022. While Amy is still married to her partner, it appears that she and T.J. are now in a romantic relationship, while T.J. and his wife Marilee have since filed for divorce.

Nate shared a gif asking to move on

It was confirmed that the former co-hosts wouldn’t be returning to the show back on 27 January. People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy and T.J. have both departed GMA

Amy was quizzed by the Daily Mail while moving out of her family home in New York. At the time, she said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. The pair have both been hosting together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

