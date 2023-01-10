Dr. Jennifer Ashton issues urgent message which GMA co-stars stand behind The ABC News medical correspondent was quite clear on the matter

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has become the face for medical and health news on ABC News thanks to her appearances on Good Morning America and GMA3.

However, the correspondent took to social media to issue a message to those following her to not misuse or misrepresent her image.

VIDEO: Dr. Jennifer Ashton admits she's struggled with her hair loss

She shared a note that she'd put out against those having recently been branding CBD gummies with her name and likeness involved.

"Let me be clear," she started off, continuing: "The ads promoting CBD gummies and using my name/picture are fraud/scams/illegal and will be prosecuted.

"I do not endorse/manufacture/distribute these products," she stated, elaborating in her caption that legal action was being taken against those involved.

Her co-star Lara Spencer immediately came to her support and revealed that not only had she gone through the same debacle, but so had their other GMA colleagues.

Jennifer clearly stated that she wasn't endorsing any CBD gummies being sold in her name

"Jen as you know I too went [through] this with skin care and tried to stop them legally. ROBIN AND MICHAEL have also been used to sell scam products," she wrote.

"Pls friends---If we don't promote something on OUR OWN social media---it's NOT US selling you products. It's illegal and dangerous and I don't want you to get sucked in."

Jennifer's fans reached out to cheer her on and express that they would stand with her, writing messages like: "We all know that you had nothing to do with this, you are the best Dr. Jen."

The shock case emerged only days after Jennifer celebrated two months of marriage to her husband Tom Werner and celebrated with a family ski-trip.

The ABC News correspondent recently got back from a ski trip

She'd shared photographs of their weekend holiday in Deer Valley, Utah, joined by other family friends, including Jennifer's daughter Chloe. "What. A. Weekend! Great snow, great skiing, great fun!" she'd termed it.

