Jack Nicholson's estranged daughter Tessa Gourin details growing up without him The actor's estranged daughter is an aspiring actress herself

Jack Nicholson, 85, hasn't acted in over a decade – his last film credit is the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know – but some of his children are filling in for him.

The actor has five kids with four different women, plus a sixth estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin, who he has never publicly acknowledged as his own.

His first child, Jennifer Nicholson, 60, was born in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight, his first and only wife. He has a son with his former co-star Susan Anspach, Caleb Goddard, 52, a daughter with model Winnie Hollman, Honey Hollman, 41, plus his two kids with Rebbecca Broussard, Lorraine, 32, and Ray, 30.

WATCH: Hollywood's Biggest Families

Loading the player...

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

Then there's Tessa, 28, who recently opened up to The Daily Beast about growing up with Jack as a father, though more accurately, without. Tessa's mom is Jennine Gourin, who claims she had a fling with Jack after meeting him in 1994 when she was working as a waitress.

The aspiring actress – all of Jack's kids have dabbled in the industry, and most recently Ray starred in a Reese Witherspoon backed rom-com with fellow nepo-baby Zoey Deutch – revealed the she has no relationship with her father, seemingly the only one of the six to be estranged from him.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major role

He was never present during her adulthood, she says, and further revealed to the outlet: "From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad." She added: "I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie's."

Tessa lives in an East Village apartment in New York City

Though she has seemingly adjusted to a life with an absent father, as "nepo-babies" and discourse around them becomes the talk of the town, she further spoke about her relationship with her father, or rather lack thereof, in an essay for Newsweek titled I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter – I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby.

MORE: Why was The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's hit show canceled?

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's children to welcome new baby in their life as Marc Anthony announces baby news

Despite bearing a striking resemblance to the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor – the film was produced by Michael Douglas, whose own famous father bought him the rights to it – she maintains she has never been able to enjoy the benefit others seem to have from having, as New York Magazine put it in their infamous nepo-baby article, their parents' eyes and their agents.

Some of Jack's last public appearances were with his son Ray

"Having grown up without my father, I've sat on the sidelines and watched in frustration as other celebrity children have seamlessly secured roles or been signed to huge agencies," she wrote, adding: "More recently, I have grown even more frustrated at what I think is a missed opportunity for these so-called 'nepo babies' to own their position and embrace it instead of complaining about it."

Now, despite Jack's lack of interest, her words, in having a relationship with Tessa, she can't escape the fact that ever since she was born, she has wanted to be an actress, just like him. "I've wanted to act my entire life," she told The Daily Beast. "My mom filmed me my whole childhood and it's literally me saying, 'Can I get filmed again?'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.