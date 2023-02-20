Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's double joy revealed as they announce baby news The Strictly couple will welcome their first child together later this year

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their exciting baby news exclusively with HELLO! this week.

The couple shared a sneak peek of their exclusive photoshoot and interview on their Instagram on Sunday, which also happened to be a very special day for father-to-be Aljaz.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette and Aljaz talk baby's gender possible names

Loading the player...

The former Strictly pro dancer was not only announcing to the world that he will become a dad later this year, but he was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Aljaz's proud sister Lara, who often features on his Instagram, alongside his two adorable nieces Zala and Tisa, was quick to note the double joy on her Instagram.

Pick up this week's issue, out Monday, to read all about Janette and Aljaz's journey

Sharing a photo from HELLO! photoshoot, which shows Aljaz hugging wife Janette from behind whilst gently placing his hand on the baby bump, she wrote: "Happy birthday best daddy to be."

Janette also posted a sweet tribute to Aljaz. "Happy Birthday," she simply wrote alongside a black and white photo showing her kissing him on the cheek.

Janette proudly shows off her baby bump

The post prompted the couple's friends and fans to inundate the Slovenian dancer with birthday messages. "HBD bro!!" wrote Gorka Marquez, who will welcome his second child with fiancée Gemma Atkinson later this year, whilst Jowita Przystal, who is currently dating Giovanni Pernice, added: "Happy Birthday."

Just hours later, the couple finally confirmed their baby news, nearly three months after they found out themselves and just before they were due to start IVF treatment.

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," Janette told HELLO!

Following the baby news announcement, the couple stepped out together

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.